Johnson County jail to add 2 body scanners

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Sneaking drugs into the jail is a big problem in Johnson County. That’s why the jail will soon have new body scanners.

According to the jail commander, county sheriff’s office Maj. Duane Burgess, the scanners will be in use by the end of May.



As commander of the county jail, Burgess said he runs a tight ship. But, some things are out of his control. “People will do anything they can do to get a certain narcotic or something into the jail.”

Swallowing a plastic bag of drugs or stuffing contraband into a body cavity, Major Burgess said, are not uncommon at the jail and often cost taxpayers’ money. For example, when an inmate swallows a bag of drugs and the bag ruptures, the inmate is taken to the hospital and medical expenses would be covered by taxpayers. Burgess said he couldn’t quantify how often inmates bring in contraband but called it a big problem.



“It’s daily. We find out people are trying to get stuff in here every day. We do a number of strip searches. It’s every day,” he said.

Strip searches require at least two jail staffers. The scanners will eliminate the need for strip searches, according to Burgess. He said the technology will detect almost anything, including a bag of drugs in the stomach. Once in place, all inmates will be scanned. The process takes about 10 seconds. Not only will it detect hidden drugs, but Burgess said he believes it’ll deter people as well.

“As you utilize it and the word gets on the street, inmates stop doing or trying to bring stuff in because they know they’re going to get caught and also charged,” Burgess said.

The county will be purchasing two scanners. One will be used at the jail and the other will be used at the training facility. Each will cost about $120,000. The jail’s scanner will be paid for using inmate commissary profits and money seized in drug busts.