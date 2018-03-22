Kennedy King Park a signature away from being National Commemorative Site

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A bill to recognize the Kennedy King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site is headed to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed the Kennedy-King National Commemorative Site Act. It was sponsored by numerous U.S. legislators from Indiana.

The park is at 1701 N. Broadway St., near North College Avenue and East 17th Street.

April 4 will mark the 50th anniversary of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s speech on the day Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. His speech was credited with maintaining peace in Indianapolis while riots swept much of the nation after King’s death.

In addition, the full Indiana delegation led by U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, sent a letter dated Jan. 23 to U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke asking him to designate the site as a National Historic Landmark.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, spoke Thursday on the Senate floor after passage of the act, which now awaits a signature or other action from Trump.