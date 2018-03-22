Nice Friday; snowy Saturday?

Enjoy the nice weather tonight and Friday. Saturday could see decent snowfall for some. A winter storm watch has been posted for overnight Friday into Saturday for a good part of central Indiana

THIS EVENING: The weather will be nice this evening, just a little cool for late March. Numbers will be in the 40s to start the evening, then fall into the upper and middle 30s.

OVERNIGHT: it will be quiet and chilly again tonight with lows in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: We will see sunshine to start, then clouds increasing as the day goes on. Rain showers could arrive in southwest Indiana by evening. Highs will reach 50 before the clouds arrive.

SATURDAY WINTRY MIX AND HEAVY SNOW CHANCES: This forecast is extremely tough in both location and amount. A fairly narrow band of heavy snow will start early Saturday morning and last through the day. For now, a northwest-to-southeast band of heavy snow could include most of Indianapolis metro area. There will be a sharp cut off for the heavy snow and areas of rain south, then no snow at all far north. This forecast can, and likely will change between now and then, so stay with us.This is a low-confidence forecast!

8-DAY FORECAST: Expect milder air, but rain chances for most of next week. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s.