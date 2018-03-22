Peyton Manning 3rd most dominant athlete over last 20 years, according to ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Peyton Manning was a player who could turn a loss into a win in just a matter of minutes. He could simply dominate a football game.

But just how dominate was Manning? According to ESPN, the two-time Super Bowl champ is the third most dominant athlete of the last 20 years.

The article mentions Manning’s sustained excellence, including his 186 wins, his nearly 72,000 career passing yards and throwing at least 25 touchdowns for 16 seasons.

Finishing ahead of Manning in the ESPN article are Cleveland Cavalier Lebron James at No. 2 and coming in at the top spot, as the most dominant athlete in the last 20 years, Tiger Woods.

In case you were wondering, Tom Brady was ranked as the 20th most dominant athlete.

