Police: Austin bombing suspect left taped ‘confession

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) – Police have discovered a 25-minute recording on a cellphone found with bombing suspect Mark Conditt and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says he considers it a “confession.”

Manley said at a news conference that Conditt talks on the recording in great detail about the differences among the bombs he built.

He says that the tape is “the outcry of a very challenged young man.”

Officials say the 23-year-old Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight Wednesday as authorities closed in on him.