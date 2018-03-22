Indy seeks pop-up shops to fill storefronts in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may notice some decorated windows and new places to shop in the downtown Indianapolis area come May.

There will be a couple pop-up stores around town. This will basically serve as a trial for a business, a nonprofit or anyone looking to get a taste of being open for business downtown

The hope is that some of these businesses will become full-time occupants.

About 15 percent of downtown Indy’s storefronts are empty, according to Downtown Indy Inc.

So the city, along with Downtown Indy Inc. and Pattern, a cultural and economic development nonprofit, are trying something new to spruce up the area.

“It’s going to serve a gap in the market that doesn’t currently exist,” said Katherine Esselman, the director of real estate for Downtown Indy Inc.

It’s called St’Art Up 317. For the month of May, a couple businesses can rent a vacant storefront and try running a brick-and-mortar store.

“Custom-made T-shirts or it could be watches or it could be sneakers. It could be any sort of retail use,” Esselman said.

One is on the corner of Virginia and Woodlawn avenues in the Fountain Square district. Another is the parking lot in front of the building. It’s an area other landlords say is rapidly developing.

“Anytime you can fill a vacant spot with a business, it makes it more attractive. It also helps secure the area,” said Barry Konijisky, who owns a nearby building.

The last pop-up shop is next to Orangetheory Fitness in the Artistry apartments building, a stone’s throw from the new Whole Foods.

“I think that the pop-up shops will bring the community together,” said Angeleka Davis, who lives in the Artistry. “Something fun to do.”

It’s a bargain for these business owners. For the month, it will cost $250, when a typical month’s rent can be as much as 10 times that.

“We really are looking for some success stories and some good wins,” Esselman said.

It’s no secret May is a big month for businesses in Indianapolis. So, the folks at Downtown Indy Inc. are hoping this is just the first round of pop-ups. The next round could be in the holiday season.

There are also several windows that will be available to decorate, especially by Circle Centre mall.

Those will be $150 for the month of May.

If you’re interested in applying, the deadline is April 1 so you still have time. Click here for more information.