Spring meals to go with the ever-changing Indiana weather

It’s spring time in Indiana so we know what that means….. 60 degrees one day, snow the next morning, and by 5pm it could be colder or 60 degrees again. So here are a couple of meals for those cold spring days and the warm ones, too!

Firefighter Tim shares the recipes:

Baskey’s Italian Zucchini Soup

Ingredients:

– 1 pound bulk Italian sausage

– 1 chopped onion

– 2 cups chopped celery

– 1 medium red pepper, chopped

– 2-4 tablespoons stevia

– 2 teaspoons salt

– ½ teaspoon dried basil

– ½ teaspoon dried oregano

– ½ teaspoon pepper

– Paprika to taste

– ½ teaspoon garlic powder

– Pinch minced garlic

– 4 cups diced tomatoes, undrained

– 4 cups diced zucchini

– Parmesan cheese rinds

– 1-2 cups spicy V8

– Grated parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

Brown sausage. Sauté onion, peppers and garlic, and 1 cup celery. Add tomatoes, V8, sautéed vegetables, and remaining celery to sausage. Let simmer. Add seasonings. Allow to simmer another 2 or so hours. In the last 30 minutes, add chopped zucchini and simmer until soft.

Fresh citrus tequila chicken

Ingredients:

1-2 pounds chunked chicken thighs

2 cups Wild Cherry tomatoes

2 limes zest and squeezed

5 mandarin oranges; zest of 2, and 3 squeezed

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

A few palm-fulls of Parsley

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups of new potatoes sliced or halved

2 shallots, chopped

Shot of tequila

Directions:

Sauté chopped shallots, then add chicken and brown. Add all ingredients but potatoes and tomatoes, and mandarin oranges. Mix.

Add potatoes and tomatoes, and sliced mandarin oranges. Add a shot or 2 of tequila. Place in oven at 415 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.

