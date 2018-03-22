Vandals smash car windows at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents have reported almost a dozen car windows smashed in an apartment complex near Interstate 465 and South Keystone Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported at least six incidents of shattered windows in the Fox Club Apartments on Wednesday. In most, the rear window was either cracked or smashed with no other damage to the vehicle reported. Items inside the vehicles were also reportedly left undisturbed.

“It just looks like people just went around the neighborhood smashing people’s windows last night,” said Chelsea Polen, who came outside to find her Toyota RAV4 vandalized.

Polen recently gave birth to twin girls and works part-time for Lyft to help support her family. She came outside Wednesday to discover her back windshield covered in spidery cracks. She said it shattered when she shut the car door.

“It’s my job. The people took my job away from me. I wasn’t able to make money, and it’s a couple hundred bucks that we don’t have to spend,” she said. “I’m having to borrow the money.”

Polen says the RAV4’s doors were all locked, and the only thing inside the car were two carseat bases and a stroller. She said nothing was taken.

“I don’t keep things in my car that people could steal because I don’t want this to happen,” she said.

“I think the kids were up here playing spring break with a crowbar,” said Debbie Rogers, another victim in the string of vandalism. Her and her daughter’s vehicles were both vandalized.

“It’s really sad because it’s out of the pocket,” Rogers said.

She stood outside Thursday while crews repaired the broken glass. Other neighbors left their cars in the parking lot, covered with taped bags or plastic wrap.

The apartment complex has responded by posting flyers warning tenants of crime and providing tips on how to keep valuables safe.

IMPD officers haven’t made any arrests in these cases, and neighbors have asked people with information to speak up. IMPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line can be reached at 317-262-8477.