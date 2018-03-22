Wild turkey breaks into family’s home, admires itself in the mirror

KENNBUNK, Maine. (WFLA) – A wild turkey in Maine went to great lengths to get a good look at themselves in the mirror.

Hannah Borden, a resident, was home alone when she heard a commotion upstairs.

When she went to check out, she encountered a wild turkey that had crashed through a double-paned window.

But the bird did not appear to be hurt. It was too busy admiring itself in the mirror.

“It, like, spread its wings out and started grunting at me. I didn’t even know turkeys could grunt! And then started jumping on my sister’s bed and checking out the mirror,” Borden told WMTW.

Police responded to the scene and captured the turkey. It was later released back into the wild.