YouTube bans firearms demonstration videos

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – YouTube has implemented new policies for content containing firearms demonstrations.

According to the company’s website, the site will prohibit certain instructional videos that show gun conversions and “How To” gun videos, like how to make a homemade silencer.

Google, which owns the site, has faced steep criticism for hosting videos about guns and other deadly weapons.

The site will also ban content that promotes the sale of firearms or accessories.

You can read the full policy here.