2 die in 2 separate Boone County crashes

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died in two separate crashes on Friday morning in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of Ulen Boulevard in Lebanon around 11:36 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a tree. Crews arrived to find the car of 50-year-old Samantha Vickery, of Lebanon, had left the road, struck and tree and caught on fire. Responders were able to pull Vickery from the car. She was taken to Witham Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A Lebanon police officer and a Boone County sheriff’s deputy were treated for smoke inhalation at Witham and later released.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were sent to Interstate 74 at the 50 mile marker, where they found a Chevrolet Silverado that had driven into the ditch, striking a tree. Crews were able to pull the driver, 65-year-old Helmut Hein of Rex, Georgia, from the truck. After attempts to resuscitate him, Hein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remained under investigation by the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team.

Authorities did not believe drugs or alcohol to be involved.