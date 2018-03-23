3 men ordered to Community Corrections after 2016 downtown shooting of 4

Related Coverage 4 injured, 3 in custody after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis men were sentenced to the Community Corrections program this week after they pleaded guilty to firearms charges, online court records show.

Dametrous Brooks, Rico Brown and Delon Owens had charges of attempted murder dismissed as part of their plea-bargain deals.

Four people were shot and injured after 3 a.m. May 29, 2016, in the second floor of a parking garage and north of the parking garage in the 300 block of South Meridian Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers said they found Brooks, Brown and Owens in a fleeing vehicle that was stopped.

The three also will face home detention and probation as part of their sentencing.