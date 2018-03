INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has been arrested for his alleged involvement of a man that was found in a shallow grave, covered in concrete.

48-year-old Jason Hancock of Brownsburg was arrested Thursday for the murder of Michael Marks.

Marks was reported missing in February and his body was found earlier this week. His body was found in the 1200 block of W. 29th Street.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified his body on Thursday.