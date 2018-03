INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The officials crest for the USS Indianapolis, one of the Navy’s newest combat ships, was unveiled Friday morning.

Mayor Joe Hogsett helped show off the new crest.

The victory statue is a major icon for the city of Indianapolis.

The checkered flags symbolize the winning spirit of the city and it’s racing league.

The ship scheduled to launched in just over three weeks.

