Docs: Brownsburg man shot former employee, removed teeth, buried him in concrete

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents obtained by 24-Hour News 8 provide details about the events leading up to the arrest of a Brownsburg man police say shot a former employee, removed his teeth, covered him in lye and buried him under concrete.

Jason Hancock, 48, of Brownsburg, was arrested Thursday and faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the death of Michael Marks.

Marks was reported missing in February and his body was found earlier this week. His body was found in the 1200 block of W. 29th Street.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified his body on Thursday.

On Feb. 28, Michael Marks’ mother contacted IMPD to report her son missing and mentioned that Hancock, Marks’ former employer, was out of jail and could have been looking for Marks. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department listed Michael Marks on the city’s missing persons webpage.

A person who who told police he had lived with Marks in the past went to the IMPD homicide office on March 19. He told a detective that Marks said Hancock’s wife had given him permission to remove items from the property on 29th Street but that when Hancock was released from jail on Feb. 23, he was angry with Marks for doing so, according to court documents.

The witness said that in late February, Jason Hancock and his son, Cody Hancock, met Marks at a Family Dollar, where he convinced Marks to go back to the 29th Street location with him. The witness accompanied them, court documents say. When they arrived at the warehouse on 29th Street, the witness said he stayed in the car while the other three men went inside. He told detectives he heard a gunshot; then Jason and his son came back to the car and told the witness to come inside.

Over the next three days in February, Hancock forced the witness to help him dispose of Marks’ body, the witness told detectives. Together they purchased Zep — a product containing lye — and a shovel and returned to the warehouse to put Marks’ body in a hole inside the warehouse, court documents say.

In addition to removing and burning Marks’ clothing, the witness told detectives Hancock removed Marks’ teeth and said he was going to make a necklace out of them. They attempted to use the Zep to little effect and instead went to a different store and purchased four pounds of pure lye. They also rented a U-Haul truck.

When the additional lye had little effect, the witness and Hancock purchased 30 bags of concrete and took them back to the warehouse in the rental truck. They poured 16 bags over Marks’ body and covered the concrete with plywood and pallets. Then they returned the other 14 bags of concrete to the store for a refund, court documents say the witness told detectives.

The witness showed detectives in a drawing where the body had been buried within the warehouse. On March 20, authorities secured a search warrant for the warehouse. Over March 20 and 21, crews worked to excavate the body from the concrete. At that time officers also found a newly installed camera outside the warehouse, but the cord had been cut, court documents say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined on Thursday that Marks’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Hancock contacted the homicide office and said “he wanted to come in and tell his side of the story,” court documents say. Detectives interviewed him. Hancock’s son was also brought in to the homicide office for an interview. He told detectives he had shot Marks in the foot on Feb. 18, and that he was present when his father shot Marks. Hancock’s son told police his father was trying to pistol whip Marks when the gun went off.

Jason Hancock was listed in the Marion County Jail on Friday afternoon, online records showed.

Hancock’s initial hearing was scheduled for March 26.