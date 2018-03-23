Greenwood woman putting designs on 4,000 shirts to benefit family of Deputy Pickett

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — For the past week, Rachel Matthews has spent hours, in a room in her home pressing vinyl designs on t-shirts.

“I’ve been going to bed at 3 a.m. like every night,” she said, “I just work, work, work all day, all night to get them done.”

She’s working on nearly 4,000 shirts, pressing on the design of a black heart, with space for a blue line to go through it.

“I’ve never had anything this volume,” she said surrounded by boxes of shirts in her living room.

A few weeks ago, Rachel was contacted by Tiffney McClung, the owner of Blush Boutique, an online clothing boutique.

“She was just kind of like, ‘Hey, I have an idea,’ this was the week of his funeral, ‘What about doing a fundraiser? I’d like to do one for the family with the proceeds going to them’, so she ordered like 12 of them.”

Tiffney posted on Facebook that she would sell the shirts for $20, with all of the proceeds going to fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family.

“By the next morning it already blown up by the hundreds more,” said Rachel, “Every update she would give me it would be hundreds by the hour.”

Those hundreds of orders, something she’s glad to be doing.

“I mean this is obviously a huge deal and a great cause and I can’t imagine being in that family’s position so I mean this is a week of my time, it’s not a big deal. If I can do to alleviate the smallest thing, sign me up,” she said.

Those who have ordered the shirts already can pick them up at the Hamilton County FOP in Noblesville on Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

