Impending winter weather this weekend

A beautiful start to the day with temperatures in the lower 30s and nothing but sunshine! Take advantage of it because winter shows its face this weekend. Highs in the 50s for today with thickening clouds this afternoon. This evening is looking great as well with temperatures falling through the 40s with mostly cloudy skies late tonight.

We start to see the first of the precipitation fall as a wintry mix SW of the city then quickly transitions over to all snow showers by 3-4am. Snow showers will be steady and briefly heavy at times with accumulations by morning anywhere between 2-4″. The snow will be wet and heavy and will obstruct visibility at times especially while on the roads. Travel will be the main impacts from this storm. Snow will continue through the afternoon some heavy at times. The snow will move out by by Saturday evening leaving behind 4-7″ of snow while isolated areas picking up 6-8″.

Sunday looking better and warmer with highs breaking into the mid 40s which will help melt away the snow. Monday will look and feel a lot more like spring with highs returning to the 50s with showers moving in late in the day. Highs for Tuesday will continue to climb into the upper 50s with scattered showers and storms. Wet weather for Wednesday with morning showers and highs in the lower 60s with 50s and sunshine for the end of the week.