It’s National Puppy Day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Who doesn’t love puppies? They’re cute, cuddly and make an excellent addition to any family.

Knowing all that, it only makes sense that puppies would get their very own day. Friday, March 23 is National Puppy Day.

The day was created to celebrate puppies, as well as to bring awareness to the puppies that need a home. Many use this day to educate people on the horrors of puppy mills.

In addition, nationalpuppyday.com has a list of several ways you can celebrate with your furry friends. Those include brushing your puppy or getting them a brand new toy.