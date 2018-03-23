Last-minute Spring Break Ideas

With school Spring breaks in the Indy area spanning from mid-March to mid-April, it’s hard to plan, but Katy Mann and her team at Indywithkids.com have done the hard work for local parents. No matter when your kids are out of school, you’ll find 1000’s of ideas for family fun on the Indy with Kids website, calendar and free mobile app.

Katy Mann is here today to highlight 99 Things to do During Spring Break in Indy. Well, she’ll be sharing a few of them, but you can find the rest right here: https://indywithkids.com/99-things-spring-break-indy-kids/

Try Something New (to You)

The Cat Cafe https://indywithkids.com/locations/nine-lives-cat-cafe/

Dr. Who Museum https://indywithkids.com/locations/who-north-americacamby/

Duckin Bowling https://indywithkids.com/duckpin-bowling-at-action-atomic-bowl-in-fountain-square/

Indiana Caves and Caverns https://indywithkids.com/corydon-indiana-is-a-great-trip-with-kids/

Get Playful with Special Deals

Zip City is a blast, rain or shine.

Main Event has a Spring Fun Pass that lets you play all day for less than $20.

Incrediplex has BOGO wristband deal on Wednesdays.

Indy Urban Air opened up in Franklin earlier this year and people are raving!

Take a Little Drive

Indoor Beach https://indywithkids.com/locations/inspired-by-nature-sand-bar-indoor-beach-90-minutes-from-indy/

Louisville, Kentucky https://louisvillefamilyfun.net/2018/03/spring-break-staycation-itinerary.html

Warren County, Ohio https://indywithkids.com/warren-county-ohio-where-to-stay-play/

