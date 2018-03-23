Man in critical condition after near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Dexter Street around 6:18 p.m. Friday on a report of a disturbance.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was shot in the street and was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, according to Capt. Michael Elder with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the scene.

A detective at the scene said the man was expected to survive.

No suspect information was provided on Friday night.