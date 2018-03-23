March For Our Lives events to happen nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend March For Our Lives events will take place all across the country.

One of those events is set to take place in Indianapolis. That protest will happen inside the Statehouse at 11 a.m. Saturday. More on that event can be found here.

40 students and chaperones from both the Christ Church Cathedral and the Diocese of Indianapolis are en route to Washington, D.C. to take part in that rally that is set to take place on noon Saturday.

The group left just after 5 a.m. Friday.

“I think this generation uniquely has had enough. I am 29 years old. I remember when Columbine was a shock. I remember when this was not normal and I think these kids having grown up in a time where events like Parkland are normal, it absolutely makes sense where they are saying enough is enough,” said Reverend Lee Curtis, who is a priest going to D.C.

The marches are a second push for change from students. Last week students across the country stood up and walked out of classrooms to protest gun control and an end to gun violence.

All of this follows the shooting that happened in February that killed 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida.