March for Our Lives rally set for Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and adults will join forces Saturday inside the Indiana Statehouse for a rally.

It is all part of the March for Our Lives rally, scheduled to be held in Washington on Saturday, with corresponding events across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters will take to the streets in Washington to demand stronger gun control laws from lawmakers.

A group called We Live Indy will host a rally at the Statehouse.

Julian Grace spoke to two men involved in the rally, who are aware of the pain that comes from a gun, after they lost two classmates one spring day in May at the hands of someone one who had a gun.

“We need to fill the gap between the government people and the elected officials, the void between adults and teens. We need our elected officials to be more involved in the community. We need our elected officials to be more proactive instead of reactive,” said Brandon Warren.

Those who attend will hear from a list of speakers. The students will also sell March for Our Lives T-shirts off grounds and across the street.

Organizers say they have a message for city residents, politicians and students.

“My fear is that this message, in two months, will be dead. We need to keep this going. We need to keep speaking up against youth homicides,” said Brandon Warren.

Warren and his friend Isaiah Warren know the dangers of youth gun violence. The two lost two friends in a deadly shooting in Indianapolis in 2017.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.