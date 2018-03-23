Market District shares recipes for chocolate dipped macaroons and quiche

Grab… and GO! That’s the idea behind Market District’s in-store meal prep!

Executive Chef Jen Bargisen and Food and Beverage Director Rick Hopkins craft some “egg-cellent” dishes in celebration of Easter that can be found in-store and at Table by Market District!

Chocolate dipped macaroons

Ingredients

  • 2 egg whites
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 8 oz. unsweetened coconut flakes

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Beat the eggs along with the salt until they are at a soft peak.
  3. Add the sugar and continue to whip the eggs until they are at a stiff peak.
  4. Stop the mixer and fold in the vanilla and coconut flakes.
  5. Scoop onto parchment paper and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

MD signature Quiche

Ingredient

  • 9 oz Market District House Smoked Pork
  • 10 oz. Shredded gruyere
  • 4 oz yellow onion, diced
  • 1 oz butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 cups heavy cream
  • Salt
  • 1 tbps. Tobasco

Directions

Quiche shell:

  1. The shell can be purchased as a sheeted pie dough or a simple 3/2/1 dough can be used to build the quiche shell by mixing 3 parts flour, 2 parts butter, and 1 part water.
  2. In a large bowl, mix the filling ingredients.
  3. Pour ingredients into shell and bake at 300 degrees for 45 minutes or until a toothpick is removed cleanly from the center.

