Market District shares recipes for chocolate dipped macaroons and quiche

Grab… and GO! That’s the idea behind Market District’s in-store meal prep!
Executive Chef Jen Bargisen and Food and Beverage Director Rick Hopkins craft some “egg-cellent” dishes in celebration of Easter that can be found in-store and at Table by Market District!
Chocolate dipped macaroons
Ingredients
- 2 egg whites
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 8 oz. unsweetened coconut flakes
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Beat the eggs along with the salt until they are at a soft peak.
- Add the sugar and continue to whip the eggs until they are at a stiff peak.
- Stop the mixer and fold in the vanilla and coconut flakes.
- Scoop onto parchment paper and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
MD signature Quiche
Ingredient
- 9 oz Market District House Smoked Pork
- 10 oz. Shredded gruyere
- 4 oz yellow onion, diced
- 1 oz butter
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups heavy cream
- Salt
- 1 tbps. Tobasco
Directions
Quiche shell:
- The shell can be purchased as a sheeted pie dough or a simple 3/2/1 dough can be used to build the quiche shell by mixing 3 parts flour, 2 parts butter, and 1 part water.
- In a large bowl, mix the filling ingredients.
- Pour ingredients into shell and bake at 300 degrees for 45 minutes or until a toothpick is removed cleanly from the center.
WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA