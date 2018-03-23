Noblesville begins bike-share program

Officials hold a ceremony for the start of a Noblesville bike-share system: Noblesville Economic Development Specialist Aaron Head, Noblesville Tree Board Member Sandy Lynch, Huntington University doctoral candidate Charlotte Arnos, Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear, Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Dillinger, Noblesville Parks Board Member Scott Noel and Assistant Parks Director Mike Hoffmeister. (Photo Provided/City of Noblesville)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville launched a new bike-share program Friday with two stations opening downtown.

Ten Zagster cruiser bikes — each with baskets, automatic lights, a bell and reflectors — are available, said a news release from the city. The stations are in Forest Park near Forest Park Inn and on the RiverWalk off Maple Avenue.

The bikes are $1 every 30 minutes up to $20 per ride. Riders will be charged an additional $30 for keeping a bike over 24 hours.

Riders can view stations and bikes in the free Zagster app on the App Store and Google Play, or online at bike.zagster.com/noblesville. One tap in the app unlocks the ring lock on the rear wheel, allowing a rider to get rolling in seconds. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy, the release said.

Mayor John Ditslear said in the release that a third bike station will open in May at the Midland Trace Trailhead on Hazel Dell Parkway.