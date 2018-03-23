Noblesville begins bike-share program

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville launched a new bike-share program Friday with two stations opening downtown.

Ten Zagster cruiser bikes — each with baskets, automatic lights, a bell and reflectors — are available, said a news release from the city. The stations are in Forest Park near Forest Park Inn and on the RiverWalk off Maple Avenue.

The bikes are $1 every 30 minutes up to $20 per ride. Riders will be charged an additional $30 for keeping a bike over 24 hours.

Riders can view stations and bikes in the free Zagster app on the App Store and Google Play, or online at bike.zagster.com/noblesville. One tap in the app unlocks the ring lock on the rear wheel, allowing a rider to get rolling in seconds. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy, the release said.

Mayor John Ditslear said in the release that a third bike station will open in May at the Midland Trace Trailhead on Hazel Dell Parkway.