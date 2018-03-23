Popular volleyball tournament wraps up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Capitol Sports Volleyball’s Nike Mideast qualifier is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the country. 55,000 people are coming to Indianapolis for the qualifier.

It’s an impressive sight to see all the courts set up and ready for the competitors, 120 volleyball courts for over 1,400 teams of girls aged 11-18 from across the nation.

In addition to the players, their parents and coaches are also staying in the Circle City. This year, 350 college coaches are expected to be on site, which is huge for any girl wanting to play volleyball in college.

Capitol Sports Center is located in Plainfield, Indiana. They’ve been around since 1995 and have been giving players a top of the line venue for volleyball training and tournaments in the Indianapolis area.

This weekend is the final weekend but the tournament did start last weekend. This final weekend of the tournament will feature teams of girls between 16 and 18-year-old. However, in the end, only a few players will become champions!