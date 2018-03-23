STEM Earth Day activities for kids

It’s a great little holiday to blow out and make big for kids with easy earthy activities that promote a lot of STEM learning! Earth Day is coming up on April 22, and if you’re wondering what to do, we’ve called in Parenting Expert Donna Bozzo, Author of the book What The Fun?! and new book upcoming Fidget Busters, to give us some ideas!

Word To Your Mother (( Earth ))

Look for some activities that salute Earth Day….

I have the recipe for Earth Day FUN in my book What The Fun?! which shows you how to make some pretty cool things just with things you can find around the house like this.

Milk Jug Bird Feeder

But if you’re not the crafty parent or you just plain don’t have time to track down supplies – there are many kits set up for Earth Day Fun like…

Grow Your Own Organic Garden

The folks at backtotheroots.com make it easy with kits to get you started!

backtotheroots.com

Create Your Own Experimental Greenhouse!

Budding botanists will love getting their hands dirty with the Thames & Kosmos Kids First Botany: Experimental Greenhouse — a unique biological science kit offering more than 30 experiments. Learn about plants and seeds by conducting experiments in a specially designed botanical laboratory with greenhouse domes. Assemble the domed greenhouses, complete with thermometers and ventilation. Construct an automatic watering system to keep your plans from getting too thirsty. Grow beans, cress and zinnia flowers, and learn how each plant has different needs. Experiment with plant cells and capillary action; learn how roots work to transport water and nutrients throughout a plant; conduct experiments that demonstrate how plants need water,light and heat to grow! With a 48-page, full-color illustrated guidebook, this kit teaches botany fundamentals with step-by-step instructions for the hands-on experiments, as well as growing information for many common plants.

MSRP$39.95; ages 5-7

www.thamesandkosmos.com

Raise An Earth Flag To Salute The Holiday!

Earth Flags Craft Kit

Paint your own home / garden flags! Children enjoy mixing our natural earth paints in the enclosed mixing cups, and the creamy, tempera-like paint makes it easy to paint colorful, custom designs on the hemp flags. Create a new tradition by hanging this seasonal decoration in your home for years to come! As always, our packaging is 100% post-consumer recycled, with biodegradable bags and mixing cups, and vegetable based inks.

This kit contains:

6 vibrant colors of Children’s Earth Paint

4 organic hemp flags, 6.5″ x 8.5″ (sewn with a loop to thread rope)

1 hemp rope

1 eco-friendly bamboo paint brush

6 biodegradable mixing cups

Earth Flags Craft Kit

$ 24.50

Find Earth’s Place In The Galaxy

The GeoSafair Jr Talking Telescope makes it fun . Explore the solar system and learn from 240 fun facts and questions about outer space!

Age range:4 years+

MSRP: $49.99

www.Amazon.com

Find some books to keep kids learning about Mother Earth all month long. There are great books for EVERY age….

For Pre-Schoolers ….

The picture book, Earth, My First 4.54 Billion Years, by Stacy McAnulty is hilarious non-fiction for kids 4-8.

http://beckytarabooks.com/

For Grade Schoolers …..

“Save the Earth” special issue of National Geographic Kids magazine,

This special edition is coming out for Earth Day with 52 tips families can act on make a difference and save their favorite animals.

Become a “biodiversity champion”. Or save wildlife and their habitats with tips like putting a colorful color on your pet cat. Read Weird But True!” facts – did you know “some monkeys in Thailand teach their young to floss” Even take a “habitat hero” personality quiz!

Kids can also discover more about the issue on our website.

For Middle Schoolers …..

The Nocturnals is a critically acclaimed middle-grade series for readers who love animals, adventure, and a hint of mystery. The books combine adventure, mystery, and imagination with real-life scenarios that are relatable to elementary and middle school children

AND

The books are supported by fun and easily printable activities (science guides, animal glossary, crafts, story maps, and more).

Including…

The Endangered Animals Matching Game (page 6)

Build-a-Volcano (page 11) – this activity also pairs with specific Next Generation Science Standards

Animal Fact cards (Pages 15-18)

Heart-shaped crafts of the nocturnal animals and masks (pages 21-29)

Donna Bozzo is author of the book, What The Fun!? 427 Ways To Have Simple Fantastic Family Fun and look for her new book Fidget Busters 50 Ways To Keep Kids Busy So You Can Get Things Done (available for pre-order) – out the end of this summer.

