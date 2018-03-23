US vows ‘to defend’ American soybean producers against possible Chinese trade action

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United States has vowed “to defend” American soybean producers against possible Chinese trade action as fears of trade war grow.

China is the top importer of U.S. soybeans and related products, so farmers say any restrictive measures by Beijing could “have a tremendous impact.”

Also, tractor maker Deere and Company says it may have to switch materials if steel tariffs cause the price of steel to rise.

