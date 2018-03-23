Watch: Getting ready for the snow in central Indiana



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of people in the Department of Public Works on Friday were patching potholes … and getting ready to drive the snowplows.

In anticipate of snow on Saturday, salt trucks will probably stay in the barns, officials said, but 76 plows are set to head out onto Indianapolis roads at 11 p.m. Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reminded people to keep blankets and flashlights in their cars and make sure smartphones are charged.

