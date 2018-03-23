Wife attacks husband after he forgot wedding anniversary, deputies say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Zephyrhills, Florida woman was arrested after she was accused of attacking her husband when he forgot their wedding anniversary.

Carol Stone, 35, was arrested and charged with domestic battery Wednesday after deputies said she smacked her husband in the head and face and scratched his neck and chest.

Stone admitted that they got into an argument over his forgetfulness.

But an affidavit said that Stone’s husband recorded the attack and gave the evidence to deputies.

Police said that during the argument, Stone pushed her husband on the ground and went crazy on him.

There was no word on how long they had been married.