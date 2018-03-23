Woman arrested after dead babies found in suitcase

WYNNE, Ark. (KARK) – Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old Arkansas woman in connection with two babies found dead in a suitcase in February.

On Feb. 16, the twins’ bodies were found in a suitcase in a ditch along a road in Wynne, Arkansas.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says the babies were identified as a female and a male, approximately 32 to 34 weeks in the gestation period.

Cross County detectives received tips that led to the arrest of Keysheonna Reed, of Wynne.

Reed has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, a felony. Bond is not yet set.

A report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined the babies were born deceased in the womb and there were no illegal substances in the babies system.

Sheriff JR Smith released a statement following the arrest:

“I would like to thank the hard work and dedication of Detective Sergeant Jeff Nichols, and Sergeant Luke Cantrell of the Cross County Sheriff’s Office as well as Special Agent Randall Murphy with the Arkansas State Police. These guys have went above and beyond and have spent countless hours working this case. I would also like to thank the citizens of this County and State as well as other States for the tips and information that was called in. All tips that were called in were acted on. I am glad that we as a community will have closure in this case. Please pray for all the Officers and people involved.”

The investigation was led by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police to cover the large number of reported leads.