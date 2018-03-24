1 dead in shooting outside northwest side Meijer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Meijer located at 5349 Pike Plaza Road, near 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

An argument may have led to the shooting, and the victim, who was pronounced deceased, was found outside the store, said Sgt. Christopher Wilburn with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.

