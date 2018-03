SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Crawfordsville Road and North Lynhurst in Speedway.

It is unknown if weather conditions led to the crash.

Speedway Police tweeted to the public to avoid the area if possible.

@SpeedwayPD working a crash at Crawfordville and Lynhurst. Please avoid the area. — Speedway Police Dept (@SpeedwayPD) March 24, 2018

Victim information has yet to be released.

This story will be updated as more information is known.