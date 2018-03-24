2 dead, 3 hurt in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people are dead after a car crash along U.S. 24 and 600 North in Huntington Friday night.

Huntington County police were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators determined the first vehicle was driving north on U.S. 24 around County Road 600 N. when it crossed the center line and hit a second vehicle driven by Heather Kindler, 44, Andrews. Kindler’s vehicle then came to a stop in the median while the first vehicle spun into the path of a third vehicle driven by Kayla Bitzel, 30, Wabash.

Kindler, Bitzel, and Bitzel’s passenger, Carolyn Jett, 62, Wabash, were taken to a hospital by helicopter and ambulance. Their conditions are not known.

23-year-old Alexander Jay Capes and 29-year-old Merissa Chantaye Lewis, both of Huntington, were in the vehicle that went left of center and into the southbound lanes. Capes and Lewis, who were unrestrained, were pronounced dead on the scene and were extricated from the vehicle by the Roanoke Fire Department.

The cause of death for Capes and Lewis has been ruled blunt force trauma. Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation into the crash continues with the Huntington County F.A.C.T. team and Huntington County Coroner’s Office.