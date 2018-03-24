Mom of Wyoming student who ate pot brownies wants answers

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police said the substance that made two Wyoming High School students sick Thursday morning is likely marijuana infused into brownies, however they are awaiting toxicology results to confirm the information.

But, the mom of one student wonders if there was anything else in the brownies and wants to know how they got into the school in the first place.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Wyoming High School sometime before 9 a.m. Thursday on reports of students not feeling well. Two were taken to the hospital to be treated and later released.

Wyoming police confirm four students ate at least a portion of a brownie.

Two students went to the hospital, including 16-year-old Tatiana Harwood.

“I got a phone call early in the morning saying my daughter is passed out – nothing else,” said Sunni Harwood Friday, sitting with her daughter in their home.

The student said she willingly ate the brownie, but soon found herself scared and feeling like she was in serious trouble.

“I’m standing there and I’m gonna fall. I couldn’t speak, though, so I’m like just like tilting back and then…,” Tatiana Harwood said through tears.

“I woke up in the middle of the hallway with a whole bunch of people around me,” said Tatiana Harwood adding that her heart was racing and she was going in and out of consciousness. “I tried to open my eyes and my eyes weren’t opening, then I see my mom come in and then I just felt like I was gonna die. My heart was hurting.”

Rumors about the substance suggested everything from marijuana to horse tranquilizers. On Friday, one full day after the incident, school officials sent a letter home to parents providing some details on the incident.

In the letter, Wyoming High School Principal Nate Robrahn says staff and emergency responders were able to help the two students sickened by the marijuana.

Robrahn said it appears the students knew what they were biting into.

“Upon investigation, we found (the students) willingly ingested a marijuana-type substance that a student brought to school,” he said.

Tatiana Harwood said she was given the brownie by another student who said she had gotten it from an older male. She admits she knew there was marijuana in the chunk of chocolate brownie, but she did not expect what happened next.

Sunni Harwood worries that something else was in the brownies.

“I’ve seen people eat brownies before and I’ve never seen somebody act like that,” the mom said.

Tatiana Harwood still has a headache and says she is dehydrated.

She has also been suspended for three days – a punishment mom says seems fair, but she also holds the school responsible.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about sending her to school and somebody selling her weed brownies and they’re not even keeping in contact with me on what’s going on,” Sunni Harwood said.

She says her daughter has not been contacted by Wyoming police.

“I want somebody charged with making these brownies and bringing them to this school, I want this little girl to realize she could have killed these kids,” Sunni Harwood said.

At this point, Wyoming police say that only marijuana has been positively found in the brownies, but they are awaiting further toxicology tests, which can take several weeks.

Since this involves minors, no one is in custody but police say they are investigating the case as potential distribution of controlled substance.

Other than a letter sent home to parents, the district has not responded.