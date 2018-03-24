Snow, ice make roads dangerous across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Saturday afternoon their officers responded to several dozen accidents in central Indiana in connection with wintry weather conditions. And drivers said the roads conditions were dangerous.

Sgt. John Perrine gave the numbers for ISP’s Indianapolis district:

In the past 12 hours Troopers from the Indianapolis District have responded to 196 calls: – 112 Crashes (15 w/ 🤕)

– 47 🚘 slide-offs

– 12 disabled vehicles numerous other weather related calls A vast majority of the crashes were caused by unsafe speed for road conditions — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 25, 2018

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued travel warnings for Johnson and Morgan counties, meaning that residents should refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures and obey instructions from law enforcement officers. Only emergency management workers should be on the roads.

Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Putnam, Owen and Shelby counties were under travel watches at 8 p.m. on Saturday, meaning residents should avoid all but essential travel — for emergencies or to and from work.

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Henry and Marion counties were under travel advisories, meaning drivers should be careful because some travel could be limited due to the conditions.

But in Marion County, 24-Hour News 8 crews saw plenty of cars stuck and several accidents.

Wayne Township Fire Department said there were too many cars on the roads, and with so many cars stuck, response time from emergency crews can as much as double.