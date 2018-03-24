Snowy start to the first weekend of spring, but a big warm-up is headed our way

The first weekend of spring has turned out to be more of a midwinter-like mess.

As of 5pm, most communities around central Indiana have picked up at least 3-5” with some areas having picked up over 7-8” of snowfall with a bit more to go.

Snow will start to move out of the area by late this evening, roughly 10-11pm for most. Through the overnight skies will clear out and temps will quickly drop.

We’ll bottom out in the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning, so refreezing of any wet roadways is likely, making for a slow, Palm Sunday commute. Give yourself plenty of time if you have to head out the door.

By tomorrow afternoon, most snow should start to quickly melt away. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s across the state under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the sunshine, because…

Rain looks to slide back in as early as late Monday evening with better rain chances through the middle of the work week.

Temperatures will at least remain near or above average through the school week and as warm as the upper 50s and low 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll cool down a bit by next weekend with a mostly dry Good Friday and Indy 11 home opener Saturday before better rain chances slide back in for Easter Sunday.