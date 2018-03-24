WANTED for deception: Punxsutawney Phil the official groundhog

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted groundhog. A Pennsylvania sheriff’s officer has put up a wanted poster for Phil.

The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin said he created the poster and placed it on the “wanted wall” because he is sick of snow in the spring.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having “brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth.”

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.