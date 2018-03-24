Winter storm warning in effect

A late season winter storm is moving into central Indiana – with the potential for heavy snow accumulations across portions of central Indiana.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the central portions of our area – including Indianapolis and many of the surrounding counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas just north and just south of Indianapolis. Both the warning and advisory will expire at 11pm, Saturday night.

Heavy snow has been observed over portions of central Illinois during the overnight hours. Even some reports of thunder snow, accompanied by some intense snow bands are moving through Illinois into Indiana this morning.

Forecast:

No major changes to our forecast. A decent, but narrow swatch of 3″-7″ of snowfall across much of central Indiana, with the highest accumulation potential over the I-74 corridor. There will be a sharp cut off north and south of the accumulating snow path, where portions of our area may not see any accumulation at all. Areas in our far southern counties will likely see rain, but could see some sleet mixing in from time to time throughout the day.

Timing:

We’ll see the bands of snow working into the state early this morning. In the advisory and warning areas, expect pretty steady snow through much of the morning. Some intense snow bands, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible from time to time this morning. Extreme southern counties will likely see more rain than anything, but as previously mentioned, we could see some mixing frozen precipitation from time to time in southwestern portions of central Indiana.

We may see some of the snowfall lighten up a bit around lunchtime, before picking back up for the afternoon and evening hours. Again, same areas under the gun for the potential for scattered heavy snow bands and thundersnow. The snow should wind down by late tonight, and completely dry during the overnight hours.

While road surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing through the duration of the event, be aware of quickly changing road conditions. Under heavy snow bursts, snow can accumulate quickly, even on warmer surfaces – so slick spots at any point during the day will be possible.

Stay with Storm Track 8 all day for the latest updates.