Cooler but sunny Sunday!

A much better day today with highs inching closer to the seasonal mark and lots of sunshine! Highs till top out in the middle 40s. Tonight clouds begin to thicken a bit with a sprinkle possible after midnight,

Monday mornings commute looks dry but there cloud be a slick spot with the melted snow refreezing from the overnight. Could see a scattered sprinkle during the morning commute with the heavier showers holding off until later on in the day. Highs will return to the lower50s which will help melt a lot of the snow that fell Saturday. Pair that up with the rain that moves in overnight Monday and through much of the day on Tuesday there is the threat for some flooding Tuesday, Showers and maybe a potential thunderstorm continues through Tuesday with highs nearing seasonal topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday is looking like a soggy day as well with scattered showers about and highs hitting the lower 60s. After the showers clear out by mid week we could see upwards of an inch of rain. Thursday looks quiet with highs in the 50s. Showers return for Good Friday with highs in the 50s. A split looking weekend for Easter Weekend with highs in Saturday topping out in the lower 50s with showers likely come Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.