INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip over to the Children’s Museum so he could check out the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

The venue includes 12 outdoor experiences and three indoor.

Kids learn from football, racing, basketball and much more.

