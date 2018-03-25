Father, 3-year-old daughter in critical condition after car goes into pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-year-old girl and her father are in the hospital after a car went into a pond on the city’s northeast side.

Dive teams, boats and other emergency responders from Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 8700 block of Fluvia Terrace, just off 86th Street and Allisonville Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a car into a pond with possible entrapment at the Core Riverbend Apartments.

Crews on the scene were told that two witnesses entered the water to try to pull people out. One of them was able to pull a 3-year-old girl out of the water, with the assistance of firefighters.

She was transported to The Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and was alert and talking but in critical condition at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Battalion Chief Rita Reith with IFD.

The girl’s father jumped in the water as well. IFD divers entered the water and pulled him out. He was taken to St. Vincent and is also in critical condition, Reith said.