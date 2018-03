INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are one week away from Easter and for some, that means Easter brackets filled with goodies.

The Indiana House Rabbit Society is warning people to rethink gifting someone a live Easter bunny, however.

Amy Deitchley with IHRS stopped by our studios to detail the care that goes into raising rabbits.

