Suspect in double shooting may be heading to Indianapolis, police say

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP/WISH) — Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following a shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson died of their injuries while being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

It says shooting suspect 40-year-old Antwan Tamon “Tank” Mims may be attempting to flee the area and may be headed to Indianapolis.

The department did not release any details on the circumstances that led to the slayings. It says there’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.