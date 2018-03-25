Thousands of shirts sold to benefit slain Deputy Pickett’s family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fundraiser for the family of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett had a great turnout on Saturday.

Workers for a local boutique spent time last week printing T-shirts until 3 in the morning. Rachel Matthews spent hours in a room in her home pressing vinyl designs on the shirts for Saturday’s sale with Tiffney McClung.

McClung, a full-time teacher who runs Blush Boutique, an online clothing store, is selling shirts and tank tops, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family.

The shirt designs include a black heart with space for a blue line to go through it.

A Facebook post about the shirts went viral, and the orders went from 12 shirts to 4,000.

McClung told us why she did it: “The reason I did it is my twin brother is a police officer. I just felt for this family. This has really helped; this will help the Pickett family in more ways than I can imagine.”