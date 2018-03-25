Unsettled weather for the work week will lead to flood threat

We saw snow to start the weekend but luckily nothing but sunshine this afternoon.

With mostly clear skies tonight, temps will drop off quickly into the upper 20s and low 30s. With the cold air, refreezing is possible on some sidewalks and untreated/elevated surfaces, so drive with extra caution.

After the cold start, clouds will build through the day ahead of our next round of rain set to slide in late Monday. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low 50s.

Better rain chances and a few rumbles of thunder will slide in on Tuesday and temps will continue to climb.

We’ll top out in the upper 50s Tuesday and the low 60s through mid-week before another big cool down slides in towards the end of the week.

Flooding will be a threat this week with a good amount of rain possible, in addition to the melting snow. By the end of the week, most of central Indiana will likely see several inches of rain.

We’re not out of the wintry weather woods yet either just yet with a slim chance for wintry precip late Friday into Saturday morning as temps plummet into the upper 20s. By Easter weekend, we’ll rebound into the low 50s and low 60s for highs with just a scattering of rain showers Sunday evening. It’ll be a nice opportunity to dry out briefly before rain moves back in early next week.