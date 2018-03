AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with Avon Police Department are at the scene of a double shooting.

Multiple units were near the intersection of Bluewood Way and Liatris Drive, in a neighborhood called The Settlement, on Monday afternoon.

One person died and another was transported to an area hospital, Avon Assistant Police Chief Brian Nugent said.

No other information was immediately available.

