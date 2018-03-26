Brownsburg man faces charges of murder, abuse of corpse after body found buried in concrete

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has released formal charges against a Brownsburg man accused of fatally shooting a man, removing his teeth and covering his body in lye before burying him beneath concrete.

Jason Hancock, 48, faces charges that include murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Michael Marks.

Court documents filed on Monday say that Hancock has been previously convicted of dealing methamphetamine, a felony.

Last week, WISH-TV obtained a probable cause affidavit that provided additional details about the events that led up to Hancock’s arrest.

On Feb. 28, Michael Marks’ mother contacted IMPD to report her son missing and mentioned that Hancock, Marks’ former employer, was out of jail and could have been looking for Marks.

Nearly a month later, a person who said he stayed with Marks in a warehouse on the city’s west side told police Hancock had lured Marks to the warehouse, killed Marks and then forced the witness to help cover up the death.

The witness told police that he and Hancock attempted to get rid of Marks’ body by pouring lye on it, as well as poking holes in the body and covering it with concrete. He also said Hancock removed Marks’ teeth and planned to make a necklace with them.

On March 20, IMPD obtained a search warrant for the warehouse and began the work of excavating Marks’ body.

Hancock’s son told police that his father had tried to pistol whip Marks and that’s when the gun went off.

Hancock was arrested Friday. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday, online records show.