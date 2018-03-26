Carmel Clay School board to discuss non-fraternization policy

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Clay School board will discuss a non-fraternization at their Monday night meeting.

The policy states that it’s important that boundaries are established regarding personal relationships among employees.

The policy defines a personal relationship as a relationship between two people who have or had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

It says those people may not work in positions where one of them could influence the other’s salary, career advancement, disciplinary treatment or where there may be a conflict of interest.

The policy says each employee must report any relationship of that kind to the director of human resources. If they fail to do so, they could be disciplined and even fired.

This comes after the resignation of the district’s superintendent and director of human resources earlier this year.

The board was reportedly looking into a relationship between the two, during what they called a leadership review prior to their resignations.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to the district asking if this proposed policy is a result of that, but have not heard back.

The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday night.