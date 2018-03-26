Carmel Clay Schools approves nonfraternization policy

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Schools has a new nonfraternization policy on the books.

It was approved at a school board meeting on Monday evening.

The new policy places limits on personal relationships in the workplace. The document defines “personal relationship” as one between individuals who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature. The policy says those in personal relationships may not work in positions where one could influence the others salary, career advancement, performance appraisal or disciplinary treatment. They also can not assign, review or audit each other’s work.

24-Hour News 8 asked if the new policy is related to the resignation of the superintendent and HR director earlier this school year.

The vice president of the board, Pamela Knowles, said, “No. It is not.”

Carmel Clay Schools still has not released details regarding those resignations and the reasoning behind them. At the meeting on Monday Knowles read a prepared statement that said they don’t plan to release any additional information in the future.

Board members tell us the non-fraternization policy was updated from an old one they had on the books which only included people who were married or living together. Board members say the update comes as part of a standard review of current policies.

“We looked at this particular policy and because of changes in federal and state laws and the recommendations by employees and legal council and Indiana school board legislation, we decided to implement this policy,” said Knowles.

Employees involved in personal relationships are required to report them to human resources. The district will work to reassign one of the people involved if there another position is available. If it is not, one or both employees will be terminated.