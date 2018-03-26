Ditch the candy and opt for these thoughtful Easter baskets

Did you know? According to Nielsen data, Easter is the biggest holiday for candy sales; not Valentine’s Day and not even Halloween! In 2016, Americans bought 146 million pounds of candy in the week before Easter. Surprise your family this Easter with baskets that go beyond the candy bunnies with some of these ideas from the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Leslie Featherson, the mall’s Director of Marketing, walks us through some less sugary options.

Key Messages:

Be creative with your Easter baskets this year, ditch the candy

Cater your Easter basket to the person who will be receiving it

Theming your Easter baskets will help you make an easy, fun gift

Items:

Crate and Barrel: outdoor basket

Herb Planter with Scissors: Matte white ceramic white oval nurtures windowsill herbs with a dedicated slot for accompanying scissors. This also comes in a matte black finish $29.95 Cocktail Kraft Seed Starter Kit: Grow some specialty herbs to jazz up craft cocktails, lemonade or iced tea. This all-in-one kit gives you a quick start with growing medium and seeds for mint, cinnamon basil and organic lemon balm Seeds will sprout within 5 to 18 days and can be transplanted outdoors. $20 Urban Bottle Single-Wall 500-ml. Water Bottle: This water bottle is a stylish addition to your everyday ensemble. Its wide mouth means no more fussing with ice cubes, and its curved edge allows for comfortable sipping. Made of stainless steel for a clean taste, the lightweight bottle is perfect for water, iced tea, fresh juices, carbonated beverages or cold brew coffee. Take one small step toward a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, eliminating the need for plastic water bottles and in turn reducing your carbon footprint. $19.95 “Host” Cookbook: Have a cookbook to use as a guide for recipes in which you can use the herbs you grew yourself! $35 Lemonaid Citrus Tool: This handy tool does everything citrus. A reamer for juice on one pairs with a stainless-steel paring knife and zester on the other. Zester features a channel for fruit peels and uniform fruit pieces. $14.95 Chef’n ® StalkChop Cauliflower Tool: This handy kitchen tool makes quick work of prepping cauliflower and broccoli heads. The curved design quickly separates florets with a simple chop. $7.95 Exuberant Citrus Lemon Dish Towel: Sliced and whole citrus fruits tumble a colorful, playful print on our soft cotton dish towel. $6.95 Artificial Echeveria Green Succulent Stem: Our faux echeveria stem perfectly mimics the succulent’s diamond-shaped leaves clustered in lotus-like rosettes, enhancing botanic arrangements and terrariums with its flower-like shape. Created for us by a designer with a botany background, each care-free stem is carefully handcrafted to look just like the real thing. $5.95

Lush

The selection is 100 percent vegan, handmade and packaging-free, so you can give a little love to the earth this Easter too.

Knot Wrap (Fabric Wrap) Based on the Japanese tradition of Furoshiki, Knot-Wraps are a great way to wrap any gift. They’re meant to be used again and again as a scarf, accessory or tote, so it’s a bit like giving two gifts in one. $8.95 Which Came First Bath Bomb: Crack open this generously sized, sunburst-striped egg to coax out the surprise inside and enjoy three egg-cellent soaks over a couple of nights. Or, if you fancy something really decadent, use the entire bomb at once for deliciously sweet, fuchsia waters brimming over with fruity fragrance. $12.95 Here Comes the Sun Naked Shower Cream: Fair trade shea butter and St. John’s wort infusion make for creamy, soothing lathers, while fresh orange juice leaves skin fresh and toned. Naked shower creams eliminate unnecessary packaging and don’t require any synthetic preservatives to stay fresh. They’re double the concentrate of liquids, so they’ll last for twice as long. $9.95 Free Rangers Bath Bomb: With three colors to choose from, there’s sure to be an eggcellent choice for you. Blue Free Ranger turns your tub into a swirling spectacle of springy bright yellow and aqua, while coconut oil soothes and softens skin. We also have Orange and Purple versions of this bath bomb available! $9.95 Carrot Soap: Dirt doesn’t stand a chance with this fresh springtime sudser! Lather up with nutritious, cleansing carrot infusion and the creamy touch of fair trade cocoa butter. The uplifting blend of cedarwood and tangerine oils sends moods soaring and leaves skin smelling as fresh as a spring morning. $5.50/1/4 lb. April Showers Bath Bomb: April showers bring May flowers, but wouldn’t you rather be in the tub than braving the elements? Staying inside never felt so luxurious. $7.95 Golden Egg Bath Bomb Melt: How do you like your eggs? How about toffee-scented with glittering gold and packed full of fair trade cocoa butter? $7.95

Nurture

Bunny Shlumpie plush cuddle toy. Understuffed for easy grasping and with embroidered instead of attached eyes (so no choking hazard). $19.95 Lamb Rattle Toy $8.95 Yellow plush chick- soft and realistic feel $7.45 Bubbimal bubblesin a fun rabbit shaped bottle $5 Pets Beginner Puzzle- Features 3, 4 and 5-piece puzzles that get progressively harder. $14 Sweet Tooth- vanilla scented ice cream cone shaped silicone teether. The perfect size for baby to grip, the vanilla scent encourages teething and the textured silicone shape is soft on little gums. $14.99 Speak and Repeat Llama-This adorable llama bops his head and repeats what you say in the silliest voice. $25 Teeny Tiny Optics Sunglasses- Cool fashion styles that fit babies as small as 0-24m. 100% UV protection $15 Copper Pearl 4-pack Bandana Bibs – See this social media superstar brand in person at Nurture. Tons of prints available for boy or girl. Great for drooling or mealtime. Backed with the softest fleece too. $19.95

Vera Bradley

Family drawstring tote: color is Go Fish Teal. Fabric is lightweight, durable, and water-repellent and has a drawstring mesh closure that allows you to sift out sand without emptying everything. $58.00 Clam Bag Charm: great to use for coin purse or place keys inside of. $28.00 Lotion bag: screenprinted in a clear fabric with charming pom pom tassles. Use it to hold lotion or wet swimsuits at the beach or as a cosmetic bag for travel. $38.00 Flip flops: Color is called Go Fish Coral. Has a textured anti-slip outer sole. Comes in three sizes Small (5-6), Medium (7-8), Large (9-10). $24.00 Drink Hugger: great accessory for the days at the beach, pool, or party to help keep your drink cold and not freeze your hands. $9.00

Social media:

Facebook: The Fashion Mall at Keystone

Instagram: ShopFashionMall

Website: www.shopfashionmallatkeystone.com